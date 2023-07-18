Buy USDINR; target of : 82.25 : July 18, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

Rupee is expected to depreciate amid re-bounce in dollar. The expectation of better retail sales number from US could support the dollar to erase some of its earlier losses. Further increasing probability of 25 bps interest rate hike in July by the Federal reserve could also provide enough strength to the dollar. Meanwhile, weaker crude oil prices and persistent FII flows could limit the downside in the rupee • US$INR is likely to consolidate in a narrower range of 81.90-82.25 today. Only close above 82.25 it would rally towards 82.40.

