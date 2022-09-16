Buy USDINR; target of : 80.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated yesterday by 0.31% amid a drop in domestic equity markets. However, a sharp drop in crude oil prices restricted further weakness in the rupee • The US dollar traded flat yesterday despite strong economic data from the US. Retail sales in the US went up 0.3% in August from July, following a revised 0.4% fall in the previous month and beating forecasts of a flat reading.

