English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 80.00: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated yesterday by 0.31% amid a drop in domestic equity markets.

    September 16, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


    Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated yesterday by 0.31% amid a drop in domestic equity markets. However, a sharp drop in crude oil prices restricted further weakness in the rupee • The US dollar traded flat yesterday despite strong economic data from the US. Retail sales in the US went up 0.3% in August from July, following a revised 0.4% fall in the previous month and beating forecasts of a flat reading.


    For all Currency report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    16092022 - currency

    Close
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 09:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.