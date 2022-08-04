English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 79.50: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar edged up on improved economic data from US and hawkish comments from Fed officials.

    August 04, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar edged up on improved economic data from US and hawkish comments from Fed officials. US ISM non-manufacturing PMI rebounded in July ending three straight months of declines. It showed that supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased. Additionally, demand for safe haven increased on escalating geopolitical tension between the US and China over Taiwan • Rupee future maturing on August 26 depreciated by 0.68% yesterday amid strong dollar and disappointing macroeconomic data • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and worries over rising geopolitical tension between the US and China over Taiwan. Meanwhile, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meet where the central bank is likely to adopt aggressive measure to control soaring inflation. Additionally, softening of crude oil prices and FII inflows may support rupee. US$INR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 79.05-79.50.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 79.20-79.22
    Target: 79.50Stoploss: 79.05
    Support: 79.05/78.95Resistance: 79.50/79.60

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 09:57 am
