Buy USDINR; target of : 79.50: ICICI Direct

The US dollar edged up on improved economic data from US and hawkish comments from Fed officials. US ISM non-manufacturing PMI rebounded in July ending three straight months of declines. It showed that supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased. Additionally, demand for safe haven increased on escalating geopolitical tension between the US and China over Taiwan • Rupee future maturing on August 26 depreciated by 0.68% yesterday amid strong dollar and disappointing macroeconomic data • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and worries over rising geopolitical tension between the US and China over Taiwan. Meanwhile, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meet where the central bank is likely to adopt aggressive measure to control soaring inflation. Additionally, softening of crude oil prices and FII inflows may support rupee. US$INR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 79.05-79.50.

US$INR Aug futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 79.20-79.22 Target: 79.50 Stoploss: 79.05 Support: 79.05/78.95 Resistance: 79.50/79.60

