English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 78.40: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The dollar gained 0.63% on Monday supported by fears of a global economic slowdown and bets on steep interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

    June 14, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar gained 0.63% on Monday supported by fears of a global economic slowdown and bets on steep interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Further, the dollar was supported by rising US treasury bond yields • US$INR futures maturing on June 28 edged higher on Monday amid strong dollar and weak domestic indices • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid persistent foreign funds outflows. Further, the rupee may be under pressure as higher than expected US inflation for May raised concerns of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve • US$INR broke a key resistance level at 77.95 to touch all time high at 78.39. US$INR is likely to continue its upward trend today and trade in the range of 78.00 to 78.40.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 78.15 - 78.17
    Target: 78.40Stoploss: 78.00
    Support: 78.00 - 77.85Resistance: 78.40 - 78.50

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.