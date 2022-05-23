English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 78.00: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar appreciated by 0.15% on Friday amid a rout across markets due to fears of the impact of soaring inflation.

    May 23, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar appreciated by 0.15% on Friday amid a rout across markets due to fears of the impact of soaring inflation. Further, upside in the dollar was capped by declining US treasury yields. Additionally, the outlook for the global economy was looking gloomy amid supply chain disruption, lockdown in China and Russia’s war against Ukraine • US$INR futures maturing on May 27 ended higher on Friday amid strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid risk aversion in the global markets and firm dollar. However, rising crude oil prices may continue to pressurise the rupee further. US$INR futures opened lower with a gap down on Friday but continued to move upward by showing a strong bullish mood. US$INR is likely to trade in a upward trend and break its all time high at Rs 77.92 to touch the level of 78.00.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
    Buy USDINR in the range of to 77.85 to 77.87Market Lot: US$1000
    Target: 78.00Stoploss: 77.76
    Support: 77.68 - 77.66Resistance: 77.90 - 77.92

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 23, 2022 08:33 am
