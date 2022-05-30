English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 77.50: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The dollar edged lower on Friday by 0.12% as traders pared expectations on US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and as improving inflation and consumer spending data eased recession fears.

    May 30, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar edged lower on Friday by 0.12% as traders pared expectations on US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and as improving inflation and consumer spending data eased recession fears. Further, dollar was pressurised by drop in US treasury yields. Moreover, Michigan consumer sentiment for the US was revised down to 58.4 in May of 2022, the lowest since August 2011, from a preliminary reading of 59.1. Consumers continued to have negative views on current buying conditions for houses and durables • US$INR futures maturing on May 27 ended slightly higher on Friday amid high crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar and expectations of further rate hike by RBI in June. US$INR futures consolidating in the range of 77.60 to 77.90 from last few trading sessions and it is likely to break its key support level at 77.60 to touch 77.45 level. Today US$INR is expected to trade in the range of 77.60 to 77.45.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of to 77.65 to 97.68
    Target: 77.50Stoploss: 77.75
    Support: 77.45 - 77.35Resistance: 77.85 - 77.95

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:19 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.