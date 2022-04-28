English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 77.00 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, US dollar rallied amid surge in US treasury yields and divergence in global monetary policies.

    April 28, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    US dollar rallied amid surge in US treasury yields and divergence in global monetary policies. US Federal Reserve is expected to be more hawkish than its peers. Additionally, demand for dollar increased on global growth concerns and on hopes that US growth will outpace rest of the world • Rupee future maturing on April 27 appreciated by 0.02% yesterday amid anticipated inflows related to LIC IPO. However, sharp gains were prevented on strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices • Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar, rise in crude oil prices and weak global market sentiments. Additionally, investors are concerned over global economic growth outlook as Europe is struggling with fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s extended lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. Further, market will remain vigilant ahead of GDP data from US. US$INR (May) as long as it sustains above 76.55 it can slip back till 77.00/77.10.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 76.70-76.72
    Target: 77.00Stoploss: 76.55
    Support: 76.55/76.45Resistance: 77.00/77.10

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:52 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.