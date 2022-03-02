Buy USDINR; target of : 76 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The dollar index surged 0.72% on Tuesday amid European Union sanctions against Russia. Further, pessimistic sentiments in the global markets and better-than-expected ISM manufacturing data from the US lifted the dollar. However, decline in US 10 year treasury yields capped upside gains in the dollar • Rupee March futures appreciated by 0.04% on Monday despite stronger dollar and elevated crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to uptick in dollar. Further, consistent FII withdrawal from domestic markets and risk aversion in the global markets are expected to weigh on the rupee. Moreover, investors will remain cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and major economic data from US. US$INR (March) is expected to rise towards 76.0 for the day.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) Buy US$INR in the range of 75.64- 75.65 Target: 76 Stop Loss: 75.50 Support: 75.50/75.30 Resistance: 76.0/76.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

