    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.90 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar rebounded 0.53% on Thursday amid pessimistic sentiments in global markets and on higher consumer price inflation data from the US.

    March 11, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar rebounded 0.53% on Thursday amid pessimistic sentiments in global markets and on higher consumer price inflation data from the US. The US annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.9% in February 2022, the sharpest annual spike in 40 years. Going ahead, elevated inflation has opened the door for the US Fed to start raising the benchmark interest rate in the next policy meeting • Rupee March futures appreciated by 0.32% due to optimistic sentiments in domestic markets. However, sharp upsides were cushioned on elevated crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid stronger dollar. Additionally, investors will keep an eye on Industrial production data from India. US$INR (March) is expected to rise towards 76.90.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Buy US$INR in the range of 76.59- 76.60
    Target: 76.90Stop Loss: 76.45
     Support: 76.45/76.20Resistance: 76.90/77.10

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 09:32 am
