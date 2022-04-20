English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.80 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar rallied amid surge in US treasury yields and hawkish statement from Fed officials.

    April 20, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar rallied amid surge in US treasury yields and hawkish statement from Fed officials. Chicago Fed President Charles Evan signalled that he is comfortable with a round of rate hike this year including two 50 bps increases. Additionally, better than expected economic data from US and divergence in global monetary policy supported dollar • Rupee future maturing on April 27 depreciated by 0.37% yesterday amid risk aversion in the domestic markets and strong dollar. Further, rupee slipped on persistent FII outflows • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar and consistent FII outflows. Further, international agencies like World Bank and IMF slashed its forecast for global economic growth citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. IMF reduced India’s growth outlook. It expects economy to grow by 8.2% in FY23 compared to 9% estimated in January. It also expects current account deficit for FY23 to be 3.1% of GDP.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 76.50-76.52
    Target: 76.80Stoploss: 76.35
     Support: 76.35/76.25Resistance: 76.70/76.80

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 09:34 am
