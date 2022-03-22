English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.70 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar rallied by 0.29% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and decline in US stocks.

    March 22, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    Representative image: Source: Reuters

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar rallied by 0.29% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and decline in US stocks. Further, the dollar rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank is committed to control inflation through a rapid series of interest rate hikes • Rupee future maturing on March 29 depreciated by 0.55% amid strong dollar, risk aversion in domestic markets and surge in crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid a firm dollar, weaker financial markets. Market sentiments are hurt on fears that rate hike will lead to higher borrowing cost denting global growth prospects. Further, elevated oil prices have prompted concerns on sustained high inflation, lower economic growth. Also, rupee may slip further on capital outflows due to sustained selling by FPIs.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 76.38-76.40
    Target: 76.70Stop Loss: 76.25
     Support: 76.25/76.15Resistance: 76.60/76.70

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 22, 2022 08:58 am
