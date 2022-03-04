English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.45 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The dollar index advanced by 0.39% on Thursday after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

    March 04, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar index advanced by 0.39% on Thursday after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Powell. Moreover, risk aversion in global markets and improved initial jobless claims data from the US continued to support the dollar. However, a decline in US treasury yields capped further gains in the dollar • Rupee March futures depreciated by 0.30% on the back of elevated crude oil prices and sell-off in domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to stronger dollar and higher FII fund outflows from domestic markets. At the same time, pessimistic sentiments in global markets may weigh on the rupee. Additionally, investors will remain cautious ahead of a series of macroeconomic data from the US. US$INR (March) is likely to head further towards 76.50 for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Buy US$INR in the range of 76.14- 76.15
    Target: 76.45Stop Loss: 76.0
     Support: 76.0/75.80Resistance: 76.45/76.60

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 09:13 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.