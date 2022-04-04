English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.40 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, US dollar advances amid robust job data from US. Employment report showed that country’s jobless rate is returning to prepandemic levels.

    April 04, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    US dollar advances amid robust job data from US. Employment report showed that country’s jobless rate is returning to prepandemic levels. Investors anticipate that strong labour market and rising inflationary pressure will force US Federal Reserve to aggressively increase interest rates. Rupee future maturing on April 27 appreciated by 0.32% amid decline in crude oil prices after US announced that it will release 1 million barrels of crude oil per day for six months from strategic petroleum reserves. Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and on anticipation that robust employment report may force Fed to quickly withdraw economic stimulus by raising interest rate in potentially larger intervals. Additionally, India’s Current Account Deficit widens to $23 billion or 2,7% of GDP in December quarter. Meanwhile, ease in crude oil prices and rise in risk appetite in the global markets may prevent further downside in Rupee.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 76.08-76.10
    Target: 76.40Stop Loss: 75.95
     Support: 75.95/75.85Resistance: 76.30/76.40

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 08:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.