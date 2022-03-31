English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.35 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar slipped by 0.58% yesterday amid a decline in US treasury yields and disappointing economic data from US.

    March 31, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar slipped by 0.58% yesterday amid a decline in US treasury yields and disappointing economic data from US. US ADP non-farm employment change data showed private sector added 455,000 jobs in March lower than previous month. GDP data showed the economy expanded by 6.9% in Q4CY21, revised down from 7% pace estimated in February • Rupee future maturing on April 27 appreciated by 0.21% tracking weakness in dollar and ease in crude oil prices. Further, the rupee gained strength on optimistic domestic market sentiments • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid risk aversion in the global markets and persistent FII outflows. Further, investors will remain cautious ahead of major economic data from the US and Opec+ meeting. Strong labor market and elevated inflation will further strengthen the case for aggressive monetary tightening by Fed. Meanwhile, weakness in dollar and softening of crude oil prices may prevent further downside in rupee.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 76.03-76.05
    Target: 76.35Stop Loss: 75.90
    Support: 75.90/75.80Resistance: 76.25/76.35

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 08:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.