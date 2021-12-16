Buy USDINR; target of 76.30: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined 0.04% yesterday amid a rise in US stocks and disappointing retail sales data. However, a sharp fall was cushioned as the US Fed said they would accelerate pace of monetary tightening, reducing bond purchases by $30 billion a month. Further, most officials indicated they were prepared to raise short term interest rates at least three times next year. Rupee future maturing on December 29 depreciated by 0.60% on a strong dollar, selloff in domestic markets and persistent FII outflows. Additionally, investors remained vigilant ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy and economic projections. The rupee is expected to depreciate on a firm dollar, FII outflows and surge in crude oil prices. Further, US Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases by $30 billion a month. With this pace it will end asset purchases by March and pave the way for three quarter percentage point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 76.28-76.30 Target: 76.60 Stop Loss: 76.15 Support: 76.15/76.05 Resistance: 76.50/76.60

The Euro appreciated by 0.30% yesterday on the back of weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. However, further upside was capped on divergence in monetary policy and concerns on rising Covid-19 cases in Europe. The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias on a firm dollar and contrast in monetary policy between the Fed and ECB. US Federal Reserve accelerated the reduction of its monthly bond purchases, opening the doors for an earlier rate hike whereas the ECB is likely to continue its easy money policy to support economic growth. Investors will be more focused on statements from the ECB to get hints on future monetary stance. Furthermore, worries over a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe and expectation of disappointing economic data from euro area will hurt single currency. EURINR (December) is expected to trade in a range of 85.80-86.50. The pound appreciated by 0.24% yesterday amid weakness in the dollar and surge in British inflation ahead of Bank of England’s monetary policy. UK CPI data showed inflation accelerated to its highest in more than 10 years, jumping to 5.1% in November 2021. Further. IMF urged BoE to avoid inaction bias "when it came to raising interest rate.

