English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.30 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar rallied to a nearly two-year high amid decline in US stocks and rise in US treasury yields. Yields moved up on hawkish FOMC meeting minutes.

    April 07, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The US dollar rallied to a nearly two-year high amid decline in US stocks and rise in US treasury yields. Yields moved up on hawkish FOMC meeting minutes. Minutes showed that officials could raise interest rates by 50 bps at their meeting early next month and begin reducing its asset holdings much faster than they did in last decade. They agreed to reduce balance sheet by $95 billion per month • Rupee future maturing on April 27 depreciated by 0.68% amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, investors remained vigilant ahead of FOMC meeting minutes • The rupee is expected to depreciate further today amid risk aversion in global markets and strong dollar. Market sentiments were hurt as ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and sanctions against Russia threaten to increase commodity prices, adding to inflationary pressures and prompting central banks to aggressively tighten their monetary policy. US FOMC meeting minutes showed policymakers were in favour of speeding up the pace of monetary tightening.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 75.98-76.00
    Target: 76.30Stop Loss: 75.85
     Support: 75.85/75.75Resistance: 76.20/76.30

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 08:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.