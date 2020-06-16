Buy USDINR; target of 76.30 - 76.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened further on Monday and closed above 76 levels after a couple of weeks. However, the weakness in the rupee was not much as after opening around 75.93, it closed at 76.02 levels • Prevailing risk on sentiments have eased out a bit in the last couple of sessions while emerging market currencies have weakened marginally. However, strength in the dollar can be attributed to fresh Covid cases found and slower than expected growth recovery in China.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.15 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 2.5% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 3.2% • Euro has failed to move above its March highs and is likely to move towards its major support of 1.11 levels. A breach of these levels may bring further downsides in the currency pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 76.03-76.07 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 76.30/ 76.45 Stop Loss: 75.88 Support: 75.88/75.75 Resistance: 76.30/76.45

