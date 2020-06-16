App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 76.30 - 76.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.15 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 2.5% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 3.2%.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened further on Monday and closed above 76 levels after a couple of weeks. However, the weakness in the rupee was not much as after opening around 75.93, it closed at 76.02 levels • Prevailing risk on sentiments have eased out a bit in the last couple of sessions while emerging market currencies have weakened marginally. However, strength in the dollar can be attributed to fresh Covid cases found and slower than expected growth recovery in China.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.15 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 2.5% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 3.2% • Euro has failed to move above its March highs and is likely to move towards its major support of 1.11 levels. A breach of these levels may bring further downsides in the currency pair.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 76.03-76.07Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.30/ 76.45Stop Loss: 75.88
Support: 75.88/75.75Resistance: 76.30/76.45

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!
Read More
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 375 renowned personalities urge Modi govt to release political prisoners

Coronavirus pandemic | 375 renowned personalities urge Modi govt to release political prisoners

WHO expects China to share genetic sequences from resurgence of coronavirus

WHO expects China to share genetic sequences from resurgence of coronavirus

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.