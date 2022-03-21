English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 76.15 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar advanced by 0.24% on Friday as Federal Reserve officials said the central bank may need to be more aggressive to deal with inflation.

    March 21, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar advanced by 0.24% on Friday as Federal Reserve officials said the central bank may need to be more aggressive to deal with inflation. However, sharp upsides were restricted on a decline in US treasury yields and unsatisfactory data from the US. US existing home sales dropped to 6.02 million units in February 2022 compared to 6.10 million units in the previous month • Rupee March futures appreciated by 0.55% on Thursday due to positive sentiments in the domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar. Further, rising crude oil prices will weigh on the rupee. However, optimistic sentiment sentiments in the domestic markets will continue to support the rupee. Additionally, investors will remain cautious ahead of US Fed Powell speech. US$INR (March) is expected to rise towards 76.30 for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
    Buy US$INR in the range of 75.89- 75.90
    Target: 76.15Stop Loss: 75.75
    Support: 76.15/76.30Resistance: 76.15/76.30

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 09:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.