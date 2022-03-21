Buy USDINR; target of : 76.15 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar advanced by 0.24% on Friday as Federal Reserve officials said the central bank may need to be more aggressive to deal with inflation. However, sharp upsides were restricted on a decline in US treasury yields and unsatisfactory data from the US. US existing home sales dropped to 6.02 million units in February 2022 compared to 6.10 million units in the previous month • Rupee March futures appreciated by 0.55% on Thursday due to positive sentiments in the domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid firm dollar. Further, rising crude oil prices will weigh on the rupee. However, optimistic sentiment sentiments in the domestic markets will continue to support the rupee. Additionally, investors will remain cautious ahead of US Fed Powell speech. US$INR (March) is expected to rise towards 76.30 for the day.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) Buy US$INR in the range of 75.89- 75.90 Target: 76.15 Stop Loss: 75.75 Support: 76.15/76.30 Resistance: 76.15/76.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

