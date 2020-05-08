App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 76.10 - 76.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The USDINR pair managed to close above 76 levels as US Dollar index moved near 100 levels. Negative domestic equities and selling by FIIs are likely to keep the rupee move in check.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee further depreciated by almost 9 paise and ended at 75.76 whereas the US$INR May future ended above 76 levels. Weakness in the rupee was largely due to strengthening of the dollar and US-China trade war fears • After three days of winning streak, the Dollar Index ended negative for the first time in the week. However, it remained near the important level of 100.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.03 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 3.2% during the last session • The US$INR pair managed to close above 76 levels as US Dollar index moved near 100 levels. Negative domestic equities and selling by FIIs are likely to keep the rupee move in check.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.80-75.90Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.10/ 76.30Stop Loss: 75.70
Support: 75.50/75.80Resistance: 76.20/76.40

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 8, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

