Buy USDINR; target of 76.10 - 76.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened further in volatile trade where after moving higher towards 76.10, it appreciated to close near 75.84 amid recovery in the equity markets. However, we believe weakening trend in the rupee is still prevalent and further move is expected if it crosses 76.30 levels • The US Dollar Index on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 97.48 to trade at 97.12 following the latest round of US data. It had rallied on Friday to hit a new seven-day high amid a relative increase in optimism in the US market.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.94 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 1.2% in the June series while for the July series it increased 12% • India foreign exchange reserves crossed the half-a-trillion dollar mark for the first time after it surged by a massive US$8.22 billion in the week ended June 5 helped by higher foreign inflows.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.83-75.87 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 76.10/ 76.25 Stop Loss: 75.72 Support: 75.72/75.55 Resistance: 76.10/76.25

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.