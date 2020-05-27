App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides. However, looking at the consolidation in Dollar index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated 29 paisa to close at 75.66 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking weakness in the American currency while easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures fuelled growth optimism • After marching towards levels of 100, the Dollar index again saw correction and slipped below 99.5 levels. If the weakness continues, then we feel it could see consolidation near 99 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.67 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 21.4% during the last session • The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides. However, looking at the consolidation in Dollar index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.00/ 76.20Stop Loss: 75.60
Support: 75.4/75.60Resistance: 76.00/76.30

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 27, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

