you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides but looking at the consolidation in Dollar Index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated sharply and moved towards the levels of 75.95 as the RBI cut key interest rates. Choppy equites and a rise in crude oil prices kept the rupee under pressure. • The Dollar index marched higher to 100 levels but it closed near 99.70. US-China-Hong Kong jitters fuelled demand for safe havens. We feel it is likely to trade in a range.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.90 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 9.1% during the last session • The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides but looking at the consolidation in Dollar Index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.00/ 76.20Stop Loss: 75.60
Support: 75.4/75.60Resistance: 76.00/76.30

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 09:28 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

