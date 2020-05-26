Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides but looking at the consolidation in Dollar Index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee depreciated sharply and moved towards the levels of 75.95 as the RBI cut key interest rates. Choppy equites and a rise in crude oil prices kept the rupee under pressure. • The Dollar index marched higher to 100 levels but it closed near 99.70. US-China-Hong Kong jitters fuelled demand for safe havens. We feel it is likely to trade in a range.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.90 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 9.1% during the last session • The rupee again approached its sizeable Call base of 76. We feel a close above these levels would open the gates for more upsides but looking at the consolidation in Dollar Index we feel, the rupee will remain in a range.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 76.00/ 76.20
|Stop Loss: 75.60
|Support: 75.4/75.60
|Resistance: 76.00/76.30