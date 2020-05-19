App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct However, we feel the USDINR pair will continue to trade in the range for coming sessions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated by almost 33 paisa and ended marginally below its sizeable Call base of 76. Negative domestic equities and extension of lockdown further created pressure on the rupee • The Dollar index tested its key support of 100 on Monday. Risk on sentiment surged along with news of potential vaccine triggered profit booking by the Dollar index. However, in the past two weeks, the Dollar index has been trading in a range with support being pegged at 99.5 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.07 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 1.8% during the last session • As there is a news of new vaccine being found for Covid19 and few successful trails being run, the index witnessed some profit booking. However, we feel the US$INR pair will continue to trade in the range for coming sessions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.00/ 76.20Stop Loss: 75.60
Support: 75.50/75.60Resistance: 76.00/76.20

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 19, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.