Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed almost flat against the US dollar as there were some gains in Asian currencies. However, negative domestic equities and outflow in the cash segment is likely to keep the rupee move in check. Going forward, we feel it is likely to move towards 76.5 levels • The Dollar Index continues to stay near its weekly upper range of 99.50 amid fresh trade war tension between the US and China. US ISM Non Manufacturing and trade balance figures are expected to trigger some volatility in the Dollar Index.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.94 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 1.5% during the last session • The rupee paused its winning streak as the Dollar Index reverted from its support of 98.5. Selling in global markets, rise in crude oil prices can attract some buying in dollar as safe heaven assets.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 76.00/ 76.10 Stop Loss: 75.60 Support Resistance Support: 75.40/75.50 Resistance: 76.00/76.20

