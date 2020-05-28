Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 75.72 against the US dollar as rising tensions between the US and China escalated along with no major revival seen in the global economy • The rally in equities left the forex markets behind with the Dollar index remaining muted below 99.5 levels. Rising tensions between the US and China kept the index move in check.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.89 in the last session. The open interest rose by almost 25.7% during the last session • As the Dollar index remained in a range, no clear trend is seen in EM currencies where the rupee also followed the same trend. However, we feel a close above 76 would be needed for any further upsides.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 76.00/ 76.10 Stop Loss: 75.60 Support: 75.4/75.60 Resistance: 76.00/76.30

