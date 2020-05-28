App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 76.00 - 76.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct As the Dollar index remained in a range, no clear trend is seen in EM currencies where the rupee also followed the same trend. However, we feel a close above 76 would be needed for any further upsides.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 75.72 against the US dollar as rising tensions between the US and China escalated along with no major revival seen in the global economy • The rally in equities left the forex markets behind with the Dollar index remaining muted below 99.5 levels. Rising tensions between the US and China kept the index move in check.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.89 in the last session. The open interest rose by almost 25.7% during the last session • As the Dollar index remained in a range, no clear trend is seen in EM currencies where the rupee also followed the same trend. However, we feel a close above 76 would be needed for any further upsides.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.00/ 76.10Stop Loss: 75.60
Support: 75.4/75.60Resistance: 76.00/76.30

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.