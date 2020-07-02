App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.95 76.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee continued to trade in a range for a few days. However, the Dollar index remained above 97 levels, which will keep the rupee move in check.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After a four-day positive streak, the rupee fell marginally against the US dollar and ended at 75.60. Weakness can be limited from an intraday prospective as inflows continued in the domestic market • The Dollar Index continued to trade above 97 levels as focus remains on developments on Coronavirus. US ADP report, ISM manufacturing, FOMC are few data that will trigger some volatility.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee continued to trade in a range for a few days. However, the Dollar index remained above 97 levels, which will keep the rupee move in check. We feel the rupee will move towards 76 levels • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.80 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 1.2% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.70-75.75Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.95/ 76.05Stop Loss: 75.60
Support: 75.45/75.30Resistance: 75.85/76.05

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

