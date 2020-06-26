App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.90 - 76.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee found support near 75.50 and witnessed some up move amid weakness in equity markets.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After a weak opening, the rupee strengthened and gained 6 paisa during the day to close at 75.66. Recovery was also seen in the equity space also, which closed flat after opening almost 1% down due to weak global cues • The dollar index found some strength against the rest of the currencies as equity markets tuned weak. The GBP dropped further as markets suffered a classic case of 'risk off' nerves. Gold also moved lower after making multi-month highs on the back of a stronger dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee found support near 75.50 and witnessed some up move amid weakness in equity markets. We believe immediate support for the rupee is placed around 75.40 while the rupee should be bought on declines • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.65 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 8% in the June series but increased 27% in the July series ahead of the settlement.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.58-75.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.90/ 76.05Stop Loss: 75.45
Support: 75.45/75.30Resistance: 75.90/76.05
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 08:52 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

