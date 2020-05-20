Buy USDINR; target of 75.80 - 76.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

On the back of initial success in Covid-19 vaccine trail, the rupee ended higher by 25 paisa at 75.64. However, selling in domestic equities and sharp bounce in crude oil prices kept the rupee move in check • After Monday’s loss, the Dollar index consolidated below 100 levels. Now the attention is on testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and housing data.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.67 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.1% during the last session • Positive domestic equity and successful trail of vaccine weighed on the rupee yesterday. However, we feel the rupee will consolidate in a range and again move towards 76 levels.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.50-75.60 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.80/ 76.00 Stop Loss: 75.40 Support: 75.40/75.50 Resistance: 76.00/76.20

