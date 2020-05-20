App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.80 - 76.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct However, we feel the rupee will consolidate in a range and again move towards 76 levels.

Representative Image
Representative Image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

On the back of initial success in Covid-19 vaccine trail, the rupee ended higher by 25 paisa at 75.64. However, selling in domestic equities and sharp bounce in crude oil prices kept the rupee move in check • After Monday’s loss, the Dollar index consolidated below 100 levels. Now the attention is on testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and housing data.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.67 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.1% during the last session • Positive domestic equity and successful trail of vaccine weighed on the rupee yesterday. However, we feel the rupee will consolidate in a range and again move towards 76 levels.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.50-75.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.80/ 76.00Stop Loss: 75.40
Support: 75.40/75.50Resistance: 76.00/76.20

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 20, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Vande Bharat Mission | Private airlines may repatriate Indians stuck abroad: Report

Vande Bharat Mission | Private airlines may repatriate Indians stuck abroad: Report

Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.