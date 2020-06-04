App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.65 - 75.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct However, the rupee failed to strengthen in line with the rest of the Asian currencies, indicating some weakness.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee found support near its highest Put base of 75 and witnessed a reversal. After witnessing a stronger opening, it started weakening in the second half and ended weaker around 75.47. The rupee has weakened despite continued weakness in the dollar index • The US dollar fell to an 11-week low against a basket of other currencies on Wednesday, on optimism that the worst of the economic downturn stemming from the global spread of the Coronavirus is over.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.68 in the last session. The open interest increased in June as well July series. June OI increased almost 10% in the last session • Risk on rally going on in most equity markets has triggered the dollar weakness. However, the rupee failed to strengthen in line with the rest of the Asian currencies, indicating some weakness.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.33-75.37Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.65/ 75.80Stop Loss: 75.22
Support: 75.22/75.05Resistance: 75.65/76.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

