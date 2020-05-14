App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.60 - 75.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The USDINR pair can witness support near 75 levels once this volatility cools off.

Representative Image
Representative Image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

As the fiscal stimulus boosted investors sentiments, the rupee rose marginally by 5 paisa yesterday. However, risk sentiments are negative and investor sentiments remain fragile over Coronavirus concerns • US equities ended deep in the red whereas the Dollar index remained near 100 levels as testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed towards a grim outlook for the US economy.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.39 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 5.65% during the last session • As the government announced a | 20 lakh crore stimulus, the rupee is expected to see volatility in coming days. However, the US$INR pair can witness support near 75 levels once this volatility cools off.

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.30-75.40Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.60/ 75.80Stop Loss: 75.15
Support: 75.00/75.2Resistance: 75.6/75.80

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 14, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

