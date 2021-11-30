MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of : 75.55 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar increased 0.12% yesterday amid a rise in US treasury yield and robust economic data. Yields rose as worries over a new variant faded, diminishing flight to safety bid.

November 30, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar increased 0.12% yesterday amid a rise in US treasury yield and robust economic data. Yields rose as worries over a new variant faded, diminishing flight to safety bid. Further, US President Joe Biden said the country would not reinstate lockdowns this winter • Rupee future maturing on December 29 depreciated by 0.22% yesterday amid month end dollar demand from importers, persistent FII outflows and concern over new virus variant identified in South Africa • The rupee is expected to depreciate further on a strong dollar and persistent FII outflows. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s testimony before Senate banking committee. However, a sharp fall may be prevented on rise in risk appetite in global markets as investors shrugged off Omicron worries. Additionally, market participants will take cues from India’s GDP data.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 75.23-75.25
Target: 75.55Stop Loss: 75.10
Support: 75.10/75.00Resistance: 75.45/75.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Nov 30, 2021 08:59 am

