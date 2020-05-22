App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.55 - 75.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct However, the USDINR pair slipped into a discount and a possible bounce is possible.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated and closed at 75.60 against the US dollar. FIIs remained negative for the month. However, positive domestic equities and weakness in Dollar index helped the rupee to recover • The Dollar index witnessed its worst decline in five weeks and fell sharply below 99.5 levels as initial claims further rose by 2.4 millions. However, support for the same is pegged at 99 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.53 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 5.1% during the last session • As there was a sharp decline in the Dollar index, the rupee saw some strength. However, the US$INR pair slipped into a discount and a possible bounce is possible.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.30-75.40Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.55/ 75.75Stop Loss: 75.20
Support: 75.0/75.20Resistance: 75.60/75.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 22, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.