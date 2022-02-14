English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of 75.50: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct expect the dollar index surged 0.52% on Friday amid pessimistic sentiments in global markets and fears over geopolitical tensions between US and Russia over Ukraine issue. However, weakness in US 10 year treasury yields capped further gains in the dollar.

    February 14, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar index surged 0.52% on Friday amid pessimistic sentiments in global markets and fears over geopolitical tensions between US and Russia over Ukraine issue. However, weakness in US 10 year treasury yields capped further gains in the dollar. Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.46% on the back of rally in oil prices and dollar strengthening. Further, sell off in domestic markets and disappointing manufacturing data from India weighed on rupee. The rupee is expected to depreciate further today, due to rising crude oil prices and stronger dollar. Additionally, risk aversion in the global markets may strengthen the dollar further. Inventors will now keep an eye on WPI inflation data from India. US$INR (February) is expected to rise further towards 75.80 levels.

    The Euro depreciated by 0.67% on Friday amid rally in dollar and selloff in the European markets. However, better-than-expected macroeconomic data from Germany prevented further downside in the single currency. The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias on expectations of disappointing Industrial production data from Euro area. Further, pessimistic sentiments in the global markets and stronger dollar may continue to hurt the single currency. However, hawkish shift from ECB to tame the higher inflation may prevent further decline in the Euro. EURINR (February) is facing strong resistance at 86.05 level. As long as it sustains below this level, it is likely to correct further towards 85.50 level for the day.

    Intra-day strategy

    US$INR February futures contract (NSE)
    Buy USDINR in the range of 75.48-75.50
    Target: 75.80Stop Loss: 75.35
    Support: 75.35/75.20Resistance: 75.80/76

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 09:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.