Buy USDINR; target of : 75.50 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee future expiring on November 26 declined 0.08% on Wednesday on the back of higher FII money outflows from Indian markets. However, sharp downside was prevented by lower crude oil prices and decline in dollar • The Dollar index slipped 0.15% in yesterday’s session after a sharp fall in US treasury yields and disappointing goods trade balance data from US. • The rupee is expected to trade on a negative note on the back of higher FPI money outflows. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of major central bank monetary policies and key economic data from US • US$INR (November) is expected to face immediate hurdle near 75.35 levels and above which it can march towards 75.50 to 75.80 for intraday.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR Nov futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 75.28-75.30 Target: 75.50 Stop Loss: 75.18

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

