MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of : 75.50 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee future expiring on November 26 declined 0.08% on Wednesday on the back of higher FII money outflows from Indian markets.

October 28, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee future expiring on November 26 declined 0.08% on Wednesday on the back of higher FII money outflows from Indian markets. However, sharp downside was prevented by lower crude oil prices and decline in dollar • The Dollar index slipped 0.15% in yesterday’s session after a sharp fall in US treasury yields and disappointing goods trade balance data from US. • The rupee is expected to trade on a negative note on the back of higher FPI money outflows. Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of major central bank monetary policies and key economic data from US • US$INR (November) is expected to face immediate hurdle near 75.35 levels and above which it can march towards 75.50 to 75.80 for intraday.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR Nov futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 75.28-75.30
Target: 75.50Stop Loss: 75.18

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.