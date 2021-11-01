MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of : 75.45 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar rallied by 0.86% on Friday amid a surge in US treasury yields and as Core PCE price index showed inflation continued to rise faster than Fed’s target.

November 01, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar rallied by 0.86% on Friday amid a surge in US treasury yields and as Core PCE price index showed inflation continued to rise faster than Fed’s target. Core PCE price Index rose by 3.6% and PCE price index by 4.4% in September 2021 • Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.03% on Friday’s trading session tracking weakness in dollar. However, sharp gains were prevented on weak domestic equities, FII outflows and steady crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate today on strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices. Further, the Indian currency may slip on consistent FII outflows. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US. However, sharp downside may be cushioned on expectation of improved economic data from country. India’s Nikkei Manufacturing PMI is likely to show expansion in activity in October 2021.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR November futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 75.13-75.15
Target: 75.45Stop Loss: 75.00
Support: 75.00/74.90Resistance: 75.35/75.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Nov 1, 2021 09:04 am

