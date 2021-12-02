MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of : 75.45 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar increase by 0.15% yesterday amid decline in US stock markets and better than expected economic data from US. ISM Manufacturing PMI data showed activity in sector picked up, and US private payrolls suggested solid job growth.

December 02, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increase by 0.15% yesterday amid decline in US stock markets and better than expected economic data from US. ISM Manufacturing PMI data showed activity in sector picked up, and US private payrolls suggested solid job growth. Further, US Fed Chair Powell reiterated that it would be appropriate for central bank to consider accelerating the reduction of its bond buying program in December meeting • Rupee future maturing on December 29 appreciated by 0.30% yesterday amid rise in risk appetite in domestic markets and upbeat economic data from country • Rupee is expected to depreciate on risk aversion in the global markets, strong dollar and persistent FII outflows. Market sentiments are hurt as US confirmed its first case of new Omicron variant, triggering fresh wave of uncertainty. However, sharp fall may be prevented on robust economic data from country

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
Buy US$INR in the range of 75.13-75.15
Target: 75.45Stop Loss: 75.00
Support: 75.00/74.90Resistance: 75.35/75.45

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 2, 2021 09:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.