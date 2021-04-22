MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 75.45 - 75.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee depreciated in the second half of the session and closed above 75 level once again.

April 22, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated in the second half of the session and closed above 75 level once again. There were fears that rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in India would delay an economic recovery • The dollar fell to a six week low of 91 on the back of expectations that the drive of vaccinations in Europe will be quicker than in the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee opened the week on a negative note amid resurgence of Covid-19 cases and state lockdowns. Domestic cases of Covid-19 remained elevated. This could hamper an economic recovery and dent the money market • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 75.14 in the last session. The open interest rose 4% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 75.10-75.15Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.45/ 75.70Stop Loss: 74.95
Support: 75.00/74.40Resistance: 75.50/75.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:36 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.