MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of 75.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects rupee future maturing on October 27 depreciated by 0.68% in Wednesday’s trading session due to an uptick in dollar index and higher crude prices.

October 07, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on October 27 depreciated by 0.68% in Wednesday’s trading session due to an uptick in dollar index and higher crude prices. The dollar index rose on Wednesday toward the one-year high touched last week as surging energy prices fuelled concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes, knocking investors' appetite for riskier assets and driving flows to safe-havens. Rising inflationary pressures could pose headwinds to growth and have implications for how soon the Federal reserve can raise interest rates. The rupee is expected to depreciate further as stronger dollar amid tapering fears from US Fed may put more pressure on the rupee, going forward. The euro was pinned below $1.16 and last bought at $1.1567, scarcely higher than the 14-month low of $1.1563 it struck last week.

Eurozone yields rose as a government bond sell-off extended on Wednesday on concerns about inflation and potential monetary policy tightening, while a gauge of German inflation expectations hit its highest since May 2013. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she still expected supply shortages or rising energy prices to be transitory, repeating the bank’s long-standing line that the inflation spike will wane next year. Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias as dovish stance by ECB is likely to put further pressure on the single currency. EURINR (October) is expected to trade towards 86.20 level for the day. The British pound dropped half a percent against the dollar on Wednesday as a further surge in energy prices and government bond yields sent investors into safer currencies.

Intra-day strategy 
USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 75.03-75.05
Target: 75.40Stop Loss: 74.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Oct 7, 2021 09:39 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.