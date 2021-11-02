Buy USDINR; target of : 75.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined 0.27% as US stocks moved higher reaching new records. Further, investors remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. However, a sharp fall was cushioned on better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data • Rupee future maturing on November 26 depreciated by 0.04% in yesterday’s trading session on a firm dollar, persistent FII outflows and rise in crude oil prices. However, a sharp fall was prevented on improved manufacturing PMI data from the country • The rupee is expected to depreciate today on a surge in crude oil prices and consistent FII outflows. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of monetary policy meeting outcome of major central banks across globe. However, a sharp fall may be prevented on weakness in dollar, enhanced economic data from country and rise in risk appetite in the global markets

Intra-day strategy

USDINR November futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 75.08-75.10 Target: 75.40 Stop Loss: 74.95 Support: 75.00/74.95 Resistance: 75.35/75.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More