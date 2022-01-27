MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR ; target of : 75.35 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar surged 0.56% on Wednesday amid hawkish statement from US Fed and on improved economic data from the US.

January 27, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar surged 0.56% on Wednesday amid hawkish statement from US Fed and on improved economic data from the US. The US Fed said it is likely to increase interest rates and plans to end its QE programme in March • Rupee future maturing on January 27 depreciated by 0.23% on the back of stronger dollar index and higher FII outflows. However, further downsides were prevented as risk appetite in the domestic markets increased • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to higher crude oil prices and concerns over rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia. Further, expectations of better-than-expected GDP data from the US and hawkish statement from the US Federal Reserve Chair Powell may continue to put pressure on the rupee. US$INR (February) is expected to rise towards 75.35.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR February futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 75.0-75.03
Target: 75.35Stop Loss: 74.88
 Support: 74.88/74.68Resistance: 75.35/75.50

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:48 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.