172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-usdinr-target-of-75-30-icici-direct-5737151.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct A rebound in the dollar index from its multi-year low is likely to put pressure on the rupee for the short-term as dollar bears have reaped rich returns from shorting the greenback in recent weeks.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures rose further on Thursday after taking strong support around 74.70 level. Prices have broken out from their strong resistance of 75.05 as a rebound in the dollar index from its two-year low of 92.11 coupled with weak domestic equities weighed on prices • The dollar index consolidated gains on Thursday after less dovish than expected minutes from last month’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted currency, fuelling its biggest one-day surge in more than two months.

Currency futures on NSE

A rebound in the dollar index from its multi-year low is likely to put pressure on the rupee for the short-term as dollar bears have reaped rich returns from shorting the greenback in recent weeks • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 75.16 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 6.58% while it increased 20.59% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Aug futures (NS E)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 75.09-75.11Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 75.30Stop Loss: 74.95

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.