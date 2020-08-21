Buy USDINR; target of 75.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures rose further on Thursday after taking strong support around 74.70 level. Prices have broken out from their strong resistance of 75.05 as a rebound in the dollar index from its two-year low of 92.11 coupled with weak domestic equities weighed on prices • The dollar index consolidated gains on Thursday after less dovish than expected minutes from last month’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted currency, fuelling its biggest one-day surge in more than two months.

Currency futures on NSE

A rebound in the dollar index from its multi-year low is likely to put pressure on the rupee for the short-term as dollar bears have reaped rich returns from shorting the greenback in recent weeks • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 75.16 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 6.58% while it increased 20.59% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Aug futures (NS E) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 75.09-75.11 Market Lot: US $1000 Target: 75.30 Stop Loss: 74.95

