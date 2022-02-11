MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy USDINR; target of : 75.30 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar rebounded 0.18% on the back of risk aversion in the US markets and on higher CPI inflation data from US.

    February 11, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    AGS Transact Technologies IPO

    AGS Transact Technologies IPO

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar rebounded 0.18% on the back of risk aversion in the US markets and on higher CPI inflation data from US. The US CPI inflation accelerated to 7.5% in January of 2022, the highest since February 1982. Elevated inflation boosted expectations for aggressive monetary tightening • Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.16% amid elevated crude oil prices and as Reverse Bank of India kept its interest rate unchanged and said it will continue with its accommodative stance • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to stronger dollar and on expectations of disappointing manufacturing data from India. Further, pessimistic sentiments in the global markets may continue to put pressure on the rupee. US$INR (February) is expected to rise further towards 75.50 for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR February futures contract (NSE))
    Buy US$INR in the range of 75.05- 75.07
    Target: 75.30Stop Loss: 74.92
     Support: 74.92/74.80Resistance: 75.30/75.45

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 09:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.