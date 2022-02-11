Buy USDINR; target of : 75.30 : ICICI Direct

AGS Transact Technologies IPO

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar rebounded 0.18% on the back of risk aversion in the US markets and on higher CPI inflation data from US. The US CPI inflation accelerated to 7.5% in January of 2022, the highest since February 1982. Elevated inflation boosted expectations for aggressive monetary tightening • Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.16% amid elevated crude oil prices and as Reverse Bank of India kept its interest rate unchanged and said it will continue with its accommodative stance • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to stronger dollar and on expectations of disappointing manufacturing data from India. Further, pessimistic sentiments in the global markets may continue to put pressure on the rupee. US$INR (February) is expected to rise further towards 75.50 for the day.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR February futures contract (NSE)) Buy US$INR in the range of 75.05- 75.07 Target: 75.30 Stop Loss: 74.92 Support: 74.92/74.80 Resistance: 75.30/75.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More