Buy USDINR; target of 75.25 - 75.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee depreciated further and moved to 75.40 levels. However, we continue to feel that consolidation can be seen in the rupee with 75.5 levels acting as a hurdle •
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee slipped 21 paise and ended at 75.20 last Friday as the Dollar index showed signs of support near 96 levels. Rising Covid–19 cases also led to mounting fears among investors who seemed to be moving away from riskier assets • As US stocks rose, the Dollar index dipped marginally. Risk sentiment remains strong despite the lingering Coronavirus concerns. The focus this week will be on the US earnings seasons along with US inflation and retail sales data.
Currency futures on NSE
The rupee depreciated further and moved to 75.40 levels. However, we continue to feel that consolidation can be seen in the rupee with 75.5 levels acting as a hurdle • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.38 in the last session. The open interest declined 6.6% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 75.10-75.15
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 75.25/ 75.40
|Stop Loss: 74.95
|Support: 74.90/75.05
|Resistance: 75.40/75.50