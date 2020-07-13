Buy USDINR; target of 75.25 - 75.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee slipped 21 paise and ended at 75.20 last Friday as the Dollar index showed signs of support near 96 levels. Rising Covid–19 cases also led to mounting fears among investors who seemed to be moving away from riskier assets • As US stocks rose, the Dollar index dipped marginally. Risk sentiment remains strong despite the lingering Coronavirus concerns. The focus this week will be on the US earnings seasons along with US inflation and retail sales data.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee depreciated further and moved to 75.40 levels. However, we continue to feel that consolidation can be seen in the rupee with 75.5 levels acting as a hurdle • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.38 in the last session. The open interest declined 6.6% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 75.10-75.15 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.25/ 75.40 Stop Loss: 74.95 Support: 74.90/75.05 Resistance: 75.40/75.50

