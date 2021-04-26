Buy USDINR; target of: 75.25 - 75.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained largely flat against the dollar in the previous session and ended around 75 once again amid continued outflows from equities as rising numbers of Covid-19 cases threatened the expected economic recovery • The dollar index lost momentum and extended the choppy activity seen in the past trading sessions while moving towards the lower end of the recent range, which is the important support of 91.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future remained above 75 levels on a closing basis, which will keep the rupee pair strong. We believe the rupee will depreciate towards 75.50 levels gradually in coming sessions • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 75.05 in the last session. The open interest fell 1% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.83-74.87 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.25/ 75.40 Stop Loss: 74.65 Support: 74.70/74.40 Resistance: 75.30/75.50

