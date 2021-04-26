MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 75.25 - 75.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee remained largely flat against the dollar in the previous session and ended around 75 once again amid continued outflows from equities as rising numbers of Covid-19 cases threatened the expected economic recovery •

April 26, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained largely flat against the dollar in the previous session and ended around 75 once again amid continued outflows from equities as rising numbers of Covid-19 cases threatened the expected economic recovery • The dollar index lost momentum and extended the choppy activity seen in the past trading sessions while moving towards the lower end of the recent range, which is the important support of 91.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future remained above 75 levels on a closing basis, which will keep the rupee pair strong. We believe the rupee will depreciate towards 75.50 levels gradually in coming sessions • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 75.05 in the last session. The open interest fell 1% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.83-74.87Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.25/ 75.40Stop Loss: 74.65
Support: 74.70/74.40Resistance: 75.30/75.50

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Apr 26, 2021 09:17 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.