Buy USDINR; target of: 75.20 - 75.30 : ICICI Direct
July 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee witnessed sharp depreciation against the dollar in the last session and lost 55 paise amid a strengthening dollar index • The safe-haven US dollar moved higher against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging Coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The greenback jumped even as the US 10-year Treasury yield dropped to a more than five-month low of 1.176%.
Currency futures on NSE
The US$INR has moved higher towards 75 levels surpassing its highest Call base. Continued up move towards 75.50 is expected in the coming sessions • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 75.02 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 1% for the July series while August series OI increased by almost 60%
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 74.88-74.91
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 75.20/ 75.30
|Stop Loss: 74.72
| Support: 74.70/74.50
|Resistance: 75.20/75.30
