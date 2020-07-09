App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 75.15 - 75.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Rise in crude oil prices and covid-19 cases depreciated INR by almost 9 paise.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Rupee further depreciated and moved above 75 levels which had the sizeable Put base before it moved below these levels. Rising Covid-19 cases and rise in the crude oil prices were the main reason for the depreciation. The Dollar index continue to remain near 97 levels with almost no sign of clear direction. Coronavirus pandemic and impact on economy dominate sentiment. Traders would wait for the EIA’s weekly report which is lined up later.

Currency futures on NSE

Rise in crude oil prices and covid-19 cases depreciated INR by almost 9 paise. Dollar index is flat near 97 levels and we feel on the back of clarity, INR would consolidate near 75 levels in coming days. The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.19 in the last session. The open interest rose by almost 0.2% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 75.00-75.05Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.15/ 75.25Stop Loss: 74.90
Support: 74.70/74.90Resistance: 75.15/75.25
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

