Buy USDINR; target of: 75.15 - 75.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on

Spot Currency

The rupee fell to an eight-month low against the US dollar on Friday, on the back of the Reserve Bank of India's substantial bond buying programme amid inflationary worries • On Friday, solid US inflation data and an uptick in Treasury yields indicated the economy is reviving from the pandemic-related recession.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies as inflation data lifted bond yields. Over the past five sessions, the rupee has depreciated around 150 paise against the dollar. Going forward, the US$INR has strong hurdle near 75.20 levels on downsides • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.82 in the last session. The open interest increased 2% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.15/ 75.25 Stop Loss: 74.60 Support: 74.60/74.50 Resistance: 75.15/75.25

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More