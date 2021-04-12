English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 75.15 - 75.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee fell to an eight-month low against the US dollar on Friday, on the back of the Reserve Bank of India's substantial bond buying programme amid inflationary worries

April 12, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on 

Spot Currency

The rupee fell to an eight-month low against the US dollar on Friday, on the back of the Reserve Bank of India's substantial bond buying programme amid inflationary worries • On Friday, solid US inflation data and an uptick in Treasury yields indicated the economy is reviving from the pandemic-related recession.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies as inflation data lifted bond yields. Over the past five sessions, the rupee has depreciated around 150 paise against the dollar. Going forward, the US$INR has strong hurdle near 75.20 levels on downsides • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.82 in the last session. The open interest increased 2% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.15/ 75.25Stop Loss: 74.60
Support: 74.60/74.50Resistance: 75.15/75.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Apr 12, 2021 08:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.