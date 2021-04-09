Buy USDINR; target of: 75.15 - 75.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Post monetary policy outcome, the rupee continued its depreciating trend and moved to its six month low against the dollar. In the last four trading sessions, the rupee has depreciated almost 145 paise • US Treasury yields fell on Thursday, pressured by fresh dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and weaker-than expected initial jobless claims that highlighted the economy's bumpy recovery from the pandemic.

Currency futures on NSE

The US dollar traded near its two weeks low vs. major peers on Thursday, following Treasury yields. However, due to rising Covid-19 cases many states have announced partial lockdowns that have created uncertainty. This may taper money growth, which suggests this will put depreciation pressure on the rupee • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.80 in the last session. The open interest increased 2% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.75-74.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.15/ 75.25 Stop Loss: 74.60 Support: 74.60/74.50 Resistance: 75.15/75.25

