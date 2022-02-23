Buy USDINR; target of : 75.10 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The dollar index edged higher on Tuesday amid improved macroeconomic data from the US and rise in US treasury yields. Further, risk aversion in global markets and escalating geopolitical tensions in the eastern Europe boosted the dollar • Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.24% on the back of elevated crude oil prices and pessimistic sentiments in the domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to higher crude oil prices. Additionally, consistent FII withdrawal from domestic markets and risk aversion in global markets are expected to weigh on the rupee. US$INR (February) is likely to rise further towards 75.25 levels for the day.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR February futures contract (NSE) Buy US$INR in the range of 74.79- 74.80 Target: 75.10 Stop Loss: 74.68 Support: 74.68/74.50 Resistance: 75.10/75.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

