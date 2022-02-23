English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 75.10 : ICICI Direct

    February 23, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The dollar index edged higher on Tuesday amid improved macroeconomic data from the US and rise in US treasury yields. Further, risk aversion in global markets and escalating geopolitical tensions in the eastern Europe boosted the dollar • Rupee February futures depreciated by 0.24% on the back of elevated crude oil prices and pessimistic sentiments in the domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate today due to higher crude oil prices. Additionally, consistent FII withdrawal from domestic markets and risk aversion in global markets are expected to weigh on the rupee. US$INR (February) is likely to rise further towards 75.25 levels for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    US$INR February futures contract (NSE)
    Buy US$INR in the range of 74.79- 74.80
    Target: 75.10Stop Loss: 74.68
    Support: 74.68/74.50Resistance: 75.10/75.25

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 08:56 am

